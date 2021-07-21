Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dog stolen from Perthshire farm found more than 300 miles away in England

By Katy Scott
July 21, 2021, 11:47 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 12:47 pm
One of the stolen dogs has been found.

A dog stolen from a Perthshire farm has been found more than 300 miles away in Nottinghamshire.

Two golden cocker spaniels were taken from outdoor kennels at Amulree on Thursday July 15.

Police have now confirmed one of the dogs was discovered abandoned on Tuesday July 20, but the other remains missing.

A dog walker found the pooch “hot, stressed and scared” on a quiet country road in Brinsley.

The female dog was found on Plainspot Road in Brinsley, Nottinghamshire.

Owner Iona McGregor, 18, said: “I’m feeling much happier, but we definitely need them both home.

“We need to keep the pressure on and make it too hot to handle.

“She’s got distinct markings, with speckled white across their face, neck, chest and legs.”

Both dogs are spayed, microchipped and elderly.

Police looking for drivers of vehicles spotted nearby

Following the thefts, police asked the drivers of a blue Ford Focus and white Transit van seen nearby to come forward.

It is believed that thieves managed to break the locks on the outdoor kennels before escaping with the working dogs.

A similar theft of two dogs was reported in Kingussie last week, with the older, female pup found dumped in Crieff days later.

Dog owners across the UK have pulled together to call for tougher punishments for thieves.

One dog (pictured) is still missing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are continuing into the theft of two dogs from Amulree near Dunkeld which happened on Tuesday July 15.

“One of the dogs has been traced in the Nottinghamshire area and officers continue to carry out inquiries in Scotland and England in relation to their theft.”

Anybody with information about the theft is urged to get in touch with police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident reference number is 2071 of July 15.