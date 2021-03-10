Dog snatched in Dundee after attempted thefts in Baxter Park

A dog was stolen from Dundee on Tuesday night after a string of attempted thefts earlier in the day.

Men acting suspiciously in Baxter Park were reported to police four times in under three hours in the afternoon, and twice tried to steal dogs from their owners.

At around 7pm on the same day a dog was stolen from the Dighty Gardens area and later recovered, although police do not believe this was connected to the Baxter Park incidents.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries into a number of reports of attempted dog thefts which took place in Dundee on Tuesday March 9.

“Between 2.45pm and 5.30pm, there were four reports of two men acting suspiciously within Baxter Park, and on two occasions allegedly attempting to steal dogs from members of the public.

“Later, around 7pm, two separate men in a white vehicle stole a dog from the Dighty Gardens area. The dog was later safely recovered.

“Officers do not believe the latter theft is connected to the earlier activity in Baxter Park, but are asking for anyone with information on any of these incidents to come forward.”

One of the culprits was described as being tanned, with short hair and wearing a black tracksuit whilst the second man was wearing white chinos, a black hat and a black jacket.

On Wednesday, CCTV police units were in the park and “disturbed” dog owners were on high alert.

Theresa Kinmond said she was keeping her Jack Russell, Penny, on a lead following the incident.

“You really have to be more careful now”, she said.

“It has made me a wee bit anxious as I’d usually have the dog off the lead.

“It is reassuring to see the police here, I couldn’t really believe what had happened but it just goes to show you.

“I just spoke to another dog walker about it and I’ll certainly be more vigilant.”

Fellow dog owner Robert Hammond said the events were “disturbing” as he walked his dog, Gulliver an English Springer Spaniel, around the park.

He added: “It is certainly disturbing to hear the news of what reportedly happened.

“My dog is a pure breed, when he was puppy an incident like this could have been a worry.

“Now that he’s older it’s less of a concern.

“The park is obviously for everybody but there are a lot of dog owners who use it, so for someone to come in here it would be an obvious target, there are a lot of dogs here.

“It is still a surprise to hear what has apparently happened here though.”

One man who did not wished to be named said he had seen the CCTV police unit in the park shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

He added: “They came into the park via the Pitkerro Road entrance and then they were stationed beside pavilion and remained there whilst I was in the park.

“You hear about these type of this happening all the times with concerns about folks behaviour around dogs but this one is certainly quite close to home.

“It’s good to see the police CCTV unit here.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1872 of March 9.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.