A dog set fire to a kitchen after jumping up at a cooker while its owners were out on the school run.

The family pet switched on two electric hobs after bounding up at the oven’s dials in a semi-detached house at Sutton Drive in Stoke-on-Trent.

The hob then ignited clothing placed on the cooker top, with flames spreading to nearby cupboards.

Neighbours raised the alarm after hearing smoke detectors going off.

The dog was rescued unharmed.