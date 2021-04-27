Dog rescued from a beach in Turkey settling in well to his new life in Dundee

A dog who was found injured on a Turkish beach is settling into his new life in Dundee after arriving on Sunday.

Bobo, a German Shepherd cross, hadn’t had the best of starts to life before hobbling into the arms of Lianne Hutchinson at a resort in the city of Antalya last September.

The family, from the Ballumbie area of Dundee, immediately fell in love with the pooch and sought medical after finding him with an injured leg.

Fast forward to April this year and Bobo has finally made the near 3,000 mile journey from Turkey to Dundee to reunite with his adoptive family.

‘I could barely speak, it was emotional’

Lianne, who runs her own doggy day care business, said she and her family are “delighted” to have him home after a long journey to bring him to Dundee.

“It was an emotional reunion when we got Bobo on Sunday,” Lianne said.

“We had to use three different transporters to get him to the UK before we collected him at the border at Scotland.

“We tried to get him here by plane, he was due to fly into Germany on the March 31 but they went into a full lockdown so he could have been stuck there for weeks.

“So a Turkish transporter brought him out of Turkey, it was like smuggling him out and then someone had to drive him through Europe.

“We had to wait for hours at the border between Scotland and England and I was nervous there was going to be another problem but they eventually arrived.

“As soon as he saw me he just nuzzled himself into me, he recognised me straightaway, it was very emotional, I could barely speak.”

Lianne and her partner, Kevin Walton, thanked friends, family and random strangers who helped to support a crowd funding appeal to get Bobo to Scotland.

The family had been supporting the ongoing costs before friends and family suggested crowdfunding support may help.

Lianne said: “We knew we wanted to do something to help Bobo after we met him on the beach.

“We were paying the initial costs of ensuring he was looked after in Turkey before friends and family suggested the crowdfunding avenue could help get him to Dundee.

“The support we’ve had has been amazing across the board, even from random strangers who donated – we can’t thank them enough.

“Part of me wonders what would have happened to Bobo if we hadn’t got him back but it’s been well worth it.”

‘Bobo will need to get use to the Scottish weather’

Lianne added: “Our kids Christopher and Reuben were screaming with excitement when they got to see him and they were greeted with a waggy tail.

“We’ve got another dog, Badger, and he’s been loving him as well. The only thing Bobo will need to get use to is the Scottish weather.”