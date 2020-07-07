Dog poo row breaks out at Baxter Park

A row has erupted in Stobswell over irresponsible dog owners allowing their pooches to leave a ‘calling card’ for others to fall foul of.

Locals report the dog mess problem has been made worse by long grass in the park and on the verges.

Disgruntled residents in the Baxter Park area report they are fed up dealing with dog poo on a daily basis.

Some are calling on dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead but dog owners are claiming that isn’t always necessary.

© DC Thomson

A spokesman for Stobswell Forum said: “We have had a number of complaints regarding dog mess along Park Avenue and Bingham Terrace.

“Stobswell Forum is also still receiving complaints regarding the number of dogs still off their leads in Baxter Park discouraging non-dog walking local residents from using the park.”

One Bingham Terrace resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The mess just now is disgusting and a complete health hazard.

“A child I know was playing in the park and fell and landed right beside a pile of dog poo.

“Because the grass is longer than normal just now it is very difficult to see the mess that some owners allow their dog to do and then don’t clean up.

“Dog walkers should be forced to keep their dogs on leads and to definitely clean up after them.”

However, Lucy Hope Carbray-Johnson said there was no reason why responsible dog walkers should be told to keep their dogs on leads.

She said: “I live very close by and have walked my dog in Baxter Park most days since she was a puppy.

“The ridiculous on leads rule is discouraging local dog walking residents from using the park.”

© DC Thomson

She added: “Dogs and dog walkers have just as much right to be able to use the park respectfully as non-dog walkers do.

“In fact, dog walkers make up the majority of users of the park. Why is it that dog walkers are still being targeted under the guise of it being about Covid-19 restrictions?

“In my opinion if the dog owner is responsible, then the dog being off lead or not shouldn’t make a difference to whether or not the mess is picked up.

“It’s just a shame that some irresponsible owners ruin it for the rest of us.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said there had been no increase in complaints about dog fouling.

He added: “Through its Take Pride in Your City campaign, the council encourages everyone to be responsible when they are out in Dundee’s parks and open spaces.”