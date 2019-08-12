Dog owners warned to be vigilant after number of pets struck down with liver disease

Dog owners have been urged to be vigilant after a number of pets were struck down by a mystery illness.

A spate of liver-related problems has been reported in animals in recent weeks.

One dog owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said her pet fell suddenly ill after taking a walk near their home in Broughty Ferry.

She said: “We started to notice Max had gone off his food and eventually he just kept being sick.

“We tried to take him out for a walk and he just was not up for it.”

© Google

After a visit to the Tay Veterinary Centre, it was revealed the Staffie had sustained liver damage.

The pet owner said: “We were told that he had consumed some sort of poisonous substance. The vet that treated Max told us they had seen a couple of similar cases in recent months.”

The dog owner, who also co-owns the dog walking company K9 Compadres Dog Walking, was perplexed as to what could have caused her pet’s illness.

She said: “We hadn’t taken Max for a walk anywhere unusual, so it wasn’t as if we were in anywhere new.

“We take the dogs we walk for the business a different route to our own and none of them have fallen ill. Max must have picked something up near where we live.”

She continued: “Max will have liver damage for the rest of his life now.

“We want other dog owners to be vigilant so they know the signs.”

The Tay Veterinary Centre confirmed it had treated a number of dogs that required immediate treatment for liver damage in the past week.

One worker, who did no wish to be named, said: “We have had a couple of dogs in the past few days who have had symptoms of liver damage.”

The vets urged people to be aware of the symptoms of the condition in dogs. A post on social media warned pet owners to watch out for symptoms. These include “lack of energy, loss of appetite, dark urine, jaundice and vomiting and diarrhoea”.