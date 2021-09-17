Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Angus

Dog owners warned after sheep ‘significantly’ injured in Angus glen

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 17, 2021, 1:44 pm
Warning to dog owners after ewe found with significant injuries.
Dog walkers are being warned to keep their pets on leads after a sheep was found with “significant” injuries in an Angus glen.

The ewe, found in the hills between Glen Prosen and Glen Doll, survived but it has sparked a warning that farmers can kill dogs if they endanger their livestock.

The injured sheep.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Following an incident of sheep worrying in hills between Glen Prosen and Glen Doll, a ewe was later found with a injury to its body.

“Thankfully on this occasion, the ewe was found when the injury was still relatively fresh, meaning that it could be treated quickly and make a recovery.

“If it had not been found quickly, the wound would have festered likely causing a slow and painful death.”

Dogs can be shot

The spokesman added: “There are obvious financial repercussions to farmers when sheep are lost to attacks but there is also the risk of a dog going missing or becoming injured in the terrain too.

“Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock which can result in the destruction of a dog by shooting it.

“While no farmer wishes to resort to this option, and thankfully it doesn’t happen often, it has been necessary for this action to be taken before.”

All dogs should be kept on a lead

Police say more people heading to the hills has caused an increase of sheep worrying.

The spokesman said: “At a time when there is a huge number of people heading to the hills for recreation, many of whom are new to hillwalking, there will be an increased chance of this type of incident occurring as some novice hillwalkers who are dog owners may be ‘finding their feet’ in terms of understanding how to control their animals in huge open hill areas.

“Dog owners are reminded that sheep worrying is an offence, for which you may be prosecuted.

“Even if your dog is usually obedient and good around other animals, all dogs should be kept on a lead around livestock at all times.

“Remember that even if you can’t see livestock, if you are walking in the hills, you can expect livestock to be around.”

