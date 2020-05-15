Dog owners in Dundee alarmed by ‘suspicious’ workmen

Dog owners believe would-be snatchers may be posing as workmen and targeting pets in their area.

St Mary’s resident, Mandy Milne, contacted the police after two separate incidents in recent weeks involving two men in a white transit van asking questions about local dogs.

Mandy, who has lived in the area for 28 years, said she was “alarmed” enough to report them to the authorities.

The dog owner, who has a West Highland terrier and a Newfoundland, was approached on two separate occasions in recent weeks.

After hearing people in her area and Ardler had experienced similar behaviour, she decided to alert police.

She said: “There was incidents on St Fillans Road and St Kilda Road where the same van has been involved – the same driver but a different passenger.

“The passenger asked me what breed it was (Newfoundland) as he was thinking of buying one. I immediately thought ‘if you’re looking to buy one surely you’d know the breed?’.

“He asked me about the weight and height of the dog and how much the puppies would go for.

“The first time he approached me it was 8pm and he said he was collecting payment for work they had been doing in the local area.”

Mandy said one of the men returned on Friday, with a different passenger, in what appeared to be the same van, but with the “joinery” part of the sticker removed

She added: “The bit that really alarmed me after the second incident was that they approached other dog owners and asked about my dog.

“Apparently they have been approaching a number of dog owners in the St Mary’s and Ardler area.

“I contacted the police yesterday just to get some advice on it and I believe they are passing it on to local officers to investigate.”

A number of residents have uploaded posts onto social media sharing similar experiences of strange incidents in recent days in the area.

Ward councillor Kevin Keenan said he had seen the social media posts but hadn’t been contacted directly by anyone regarding the incidents.

He added: “It’s certainly strange at this time during lockdown for workmen to be getting out of vans to ask questions about dogs.

“I could understand why those living nearby would be concerned by the reports of what’s reportedly been happening.

“Anyone who has any concerns regarding this matter I would urge to contact Police Scotland with any information on the matter.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “A lady contacted police on Thursday 14 May 2020 in respect of a man’s suspicious behaviour and officers provided advice and assistance.”