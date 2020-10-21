Dog owner urges plea after her pooch was injured walking on broken glass in two local parks in recent weeks

A Dundee dog owner has been forced to fork out hundreds of pounds in vet bills after her border collie cut his paws on broken glass in two separate incidents in public parks.

Cooper, who recently turned two, has had to be sedated and patched-up twice after the recent injuries.

Owner Rebekka Millar, 22, confirmed the two incidents happened at Fairmuir Park and the football pitches on Riverside Drive nearest the waterfront.

Rebekka, from Coldside, is now urging the public to “think twice” about leaving their rubbish at beauty spots around the city.

She added: “This is actually the third time it has happened in recent months. The most recent incident down at Riverside last Wednesday.

“It also happened at Fairmuir Park over three weeks ago which is where he’d been injured around seven or eight months previously.

“A trip to the vets causes him enough stress as it is, never mind being sedated and given multiple stitches on top.

“After getting his stitches removed from the Fairmuir incident we went down to the waterfront beside football pitches at Riverside where he sliced his paw on glass left at the public park.

“At £120 a trip to the vets for sedation and staples in this instance I’m sure people understand my frustration here.”

While walking through some of the local beauty spots Rebekka said she couldn’t “understand” why people weren’t cleaning up after themselves.

She added: “There are plenty of bins around all of the parks in Dundee and there’s just no excuse for leaving your rubbish behind.

“I just can’t understand how anyone can go out into a public park for drinking/food purposes and leave all of their rubbish behind, not only can this injure dogs but could quite easily injure children or adults as well.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said this was a “regular” issue across the local area.

He added: “We are sorry to hear a dog has been injured after stepping on discarded glass.

“Irresponsible disposal of any litter poses a risk to both domestic and wild animals as they can cut their paws, as we’ve seen in this case, sustain injuries from becoming tangled in discarded items or become ill from ingesting rubbish.

“We are regularly called to assist animals as a result of injuries from litter and we would urge anyone who sees an animal in distress to contact us immediately on 03000 999 999.

“Anyone with concerns regarding litter in their area should report this to their local authority.”