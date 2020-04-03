Dundee dog owner speaks out after attack by Staffie on Perth Road

A dog owner is appealing for owners to ensure they keep their pets on leads, after his own dog which was attacked earlier this week

Frank Wilkinson was walking four-year-old bichon frise Milo on the Perth Road near its junction with Riverside Drive on Tuesday afternoon when Milo was attacked by another dog.

He said the dog, which he believes was a Staffordshire bull terrier, was off its lead when it came running towards Milo and began biting his leg, resulting in the pooch needing treatment from the vet.

Frank said: “I was walking him, he was on his lead and there was a few dog walkers in the distance. There was a young girl at the top of the grassy hill and her dog, I never thought anything of it.

“I was about 100ft away when the dog came running down the hill off lead, and just launched into Milo. The owner said it was a staffie.

“Milo has got a bad cut. He was crying, the staffie was circling him. I grabbed it by the collar and held it down. I just got Milo out of there.

“She did apologise, she said it had never done that before. She put the lead on her dog and took it away.

Her dog should have been on a lead. Milo is only 7kg (15lbs), this dog was at least twice, three times his weight.

“We’ve had him just over a year. He’s nervous, he was shaking. He’s feeling quite sorry for himself.”

Frank took Milo to the vet where he was given a staple for one of the lacerations as it was quite severe. He was also given painkillers.

He said he had reported the incident to the dog warden but he is appealing for animals to keep their dogs on their leads.

He added: “Keep the dogs on the lead. That could have happened to anyone. Someone else might not have been able to restrain it and it could have done more damage. Any dog can turn at any time.”

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: