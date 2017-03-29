Dog owner mauled to death by Staffordshire bull terrier during filming of BBC documentary

A man was mauled to death after being attacked by his Staffordshire bull terrier while being interviewed for a BBC documentary.

The 41-year-old was rushed to a hospital after the attack at his home in Norman Close, Wood Green, north London, shortly before 10.30pm on Monday last week, but was pronounced dead later that night.

The dog remains in secure kennels after it was contained by police and seized, Scotland Yard said.

Police added that the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Staffordshire bull terriers are not currently banned in the UK and are a popular pet among Brits.

A Met Police spokesman told the Evening Standard: “A 41-year-old man – the owner of the dog – was pronounced dead at around 12.30am on Tuesday, March 21.

“Next of kin have been informed.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious – a post-mortem examination at Haringey mortuary on Friday, March 24 gave cause of death as hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite.

“Enquiries by police at Haringey continue to assist the coroner.”

A spokesman for BBC told Mail Online: “We are aware of an incident but we cannot comment any further as it’s an ongoing investigation.”

Dog breeds currently banned in the UK include the Pit Bull Terrier, the Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and the Fila Braziliero.