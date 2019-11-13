Dog owner ended up in court after driving to vet without licence

A worried dog owner wound up in court after driving a car without a licence so he could take his pooch to the vet.

Jay MacFarlane’s Ford Focus attracted the attention of the police during the early hours because of a faulty light.

They spotted MacFarlane driving on King’s Cross Road, Kingsway, and outside his home on Arbroath Road, before attending at his front door after making checks on his vehicle.

Officers found that the 38-year-old, who did not appear in the dock to answer the charges against him, was driving both without a licence and without a valid policy of insurance.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused admitted he didn’t have a driving license and said he had to take his dog to the vet because it had just been run over.”

MacFarlane pleaded guilty to driving without a valid policy of insurance on August 23 on King’s Cross Road, Kingsway, Kingsway East and Arbroath Road. He also admitted driving without a licence on the same date.

Defence solicitor Mike Short, who tendered pleas of guilty on his client’s behalf, said MacFarlane drove unlicensed because his friend who was in the house with him on the night in question was too under the influence to drive.

Mr Short said: “He made the decision to drive for the sake of his dog.”

Sentence was deferred on MacFarlane until later this month.