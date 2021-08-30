Dog missing from Dundee reunited with owner after three weeks

A dog missing for almost three weeks has been reunited with her owner in Dundee.

It is a happy ending to a sad tale and Gala’s owner, Paulina Ruranska, is “over the moon” to have her beloved pet home.

Gala has also been reunited with her daughter, Betty, who was delighted to be back with her mum once more.

Gala, a five-year-old Bedlington terrier, escaped from her home on Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell on August 10.

She had only been in Dundee for a week before she disappeared, having been brought here by Paulina from her home in Poland to be with Gala’s daughter Betty.

After an initial sighting about three days later, Gala vanished until last week, when she was seen at a farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

Gala found after going hunting for food

However, hunger got the better of Gala and she was found when she took ducks from a local farm.

Paulina said: “I got a phone call from the farmer at Emmock Farm on the outskirts of Dundee at 12.30am on Sunday to say that he had Gala.”

Although a food trap had been set up to try to tempt Gala into a cage that would close on her when she went inside, the clever dog managed to avoid that.

Paulina said: “What Gala did instead was go hunting herself and she managed to get into the duck pen at the farm.

“Unfortunately she got a few ducks but that’s what led to us getting her back.”

The farmer and a couple of volunteers managed to catch Gala with nets and a dog lead.

Fit and well

Paulina said she had Gala checked over by a vet who said she was fit and well, despite the expedition.

She added: “She was smelly and dirty and had lost some weight but she was hydrated and she wasn’t injured or harmed.

“It is such a relief to have her home – I am over the moon.

“Betty, her pup, is so excited she doesn’t know what to do with herself.”

Gala is now recovering and resting at home.

Recovering at home

She said: “She is very tired and really just wants to eat and sleep just now.

“I’m just giving her plenty of time to recover.

“At the moment we are not going for walks and I just take her out into the garden on a lead.”

She added: “She has lost confidence and is quite scared but hopefully she will get better and better and we can start to get out again.”

Paulina said she was very grateful to so many people in Dundee who had helped her look for Gala.

Search

A Facebook page had been set up to try to trace Gala, and dozens of volunteers have helped search.

Initially the search for Gala – including two late night car searches – centred on the areas around Baxter Park and then further north in the city.

She was spotted drinking from the Dighty Burn and in the Fintry area, before disappearing again.

Thanks to the people of Dundee

Paulina said: “What a brilliant place Dundee is.

“Everyone came together as a community and did everything they possibly could to help me get Gala back.

“Now I will be keeping her very close to me and making sure she can’t escape again.”