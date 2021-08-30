Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
News / Dundee

Dog missing from Dundee reunited with owner after three weeks

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 30, 2021, 6:30 pm
Paulina and Gala are happily reunited.
A dog missing for almost three weeks has been reunited with her owner in Dundee.

It is a happy ending to a sad tale and Gala’s owner, Paulina Ruranska, is “over the moon” to have her beloved pet home.

Gala has also been reunited with her daughter, Betty, who was delighted to be back with her mum once more.

Paulina and Gala get to know one another again.

Gala, a five-year-old Bedlington terrier, escaped from her home on Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell on August 10.

She had only been in Dundee for a week before she disappeared, having been brought here by Paulina from her home in Poland to be with Gala’s daughter Betty.

After an initial sighting about three days later, Gala vanished until last week, when she was seen at a farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

Gala found after going hunting for food

However, hunger got the better of Gala and she was found when she took ducks from a local farm.

Paulina said: “I got a phone call from the farmer at Emmock Farm on the outskirts of Dundee at 12.30am on Sunday to say that he had Gala.”

Although a food trap had been set up to try to tempt Gala into a cage that would close on her when she went inside, the clever dog managed to avoid that.

Gala is safely back home.

Paulina said: “What Gala did instead was go hunting herself and she managed to get into the duck pen at the farm.

“Unfortunately she got a few ducks but that’s what led to us getting her back.”

The farmer and a couple of volunteers managed to catch Gala with nets and a dog lead.

Fit and well

Paulina said she had Gala checked over by a vet who said she was fit and well, despite the expedition.

She added: “She was smelly and dirty and had lost some weight but she was hydrated and she wasn’t injured or harmed.

“It is such a relief to have her home – I am over the moon.

“Betty, her pup, is so excited she doesn’t know what to do with herself.”

Gala is now recovering and resting at home.

Recovering at home

She said: “She is very tired and really just wants to eat and sleep just now.

“I’m just giving her plenty of time to recover.

“At the moment we are not going for walks and I just take her out into the garden on a lead.”

Paulina, Gala and Betty.

She added: “She has lost confidence and is quite scared but hopefully she will get better and better and we can start to get out again.”

Paulina said she was very grateful to so many people in Dundee who had helped her look for Gala.

Search

A Facebook page had been set up to try to trace Gala, and dozens of volunteers have helped search.

Initially the search for Gala – including two late night car searches – centred on the areas around Baxter Park and then further north in the city.

She was spotted drinking from the Dighty Burn and in the Fintry area, before disappearing again.

Thanks to the people of Dundee

Paulina said: “What a brilliant place Dundee is.

“Everyone came together as a community and did everything they possibly could to help me get Gala back.

“Now I will be keeping her very close to me and making sure she can’t escape again.”

