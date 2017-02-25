A dog owner has expressed her disgust after two boys ran over her pet with a quad bike.

Lynsay Mill, 40, an accounting assistant from Fintry, was walking her dog Bale in Powrie Park with her partner on Friday when her dog was hit by the four-wheeler.

The couple were playing fetch with the family pet when two boys on a quad bike careered through the park.

Bale, a one-year-old collie, was thrown into the air before landing in front of the quad and being run over.

The dog, named after Welsh footballer Gareth Bale, survived the ordeal but has been left shaken and badly bruised with some muscle damage on his hind leg.

Lynsay said: “He’s lucky to be alive.

“It makes me sick that they could get away with this — it’s absolutely disgusting what they did.

“They could have at least stopped to check that he was okay — they knew what they had done.

“The park has no lights but we had torches with us and the dog’s collar has reflectors on it so it’s not like they couldn’t see.”

The park in Fintry has become a hotspot for people on vehicles like the one that hit Bale according to Lynsay.

She said: “Quad bikes and mini motorbikes are in the park all the time.

“You can see the tracks they leave on the football pitch.

“They drive up close to you when you’re walking.

“I’ve told them to move away before because they scare the dogs.”

Bale was taken to the vet where he was given an injection and prescribed pain killers to deal with the bruising.

Andy Cage, senior vet at Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital, said: “Bale was suffering from shock and bruising but he had, thankfully, not sustained any major injuries.

“He was given pain relief and was able to go home that evening and he is making a good recovery.”

Lynsay and her partner were not charged for the care given to Bale but have given the pet hospital a donation.

Kelsey, Lynsay’s daughter, said: “When Bale came in he was really shaken and he was crying.

“I’ve never seen him like that before.

“The dog walker took him out the other day and said his back legs kept going and he couldn’t walk far so he must still be in a lot of pain.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers are appealing for witnesses after two youths aged around 16 to 19-years-old were reported riding a dark blue quad bike.

She added: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/4434/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”