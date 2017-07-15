Dog lovers have rallied round to help pay for a collie rescued from “appalling” conditions to have vital surgery costing more than £1,000.

Catherine Paterson, 51, from Carnoustie, said her five-month-old pet Robyn is scheduled to have the specialist dental work in North Berwick.

Speaking to the Tele, Catherine said that her bearded collie and a number of other dogs had been rescued from a breeder.

She explained: “They were rescued from a person who was an extremely disrespectful breeder.

“We already have a nine-and half-year-old bearded collie and we had made the decision to buy a new pup from a breeder in the borders.

“Unfortunately, we started to read reviews on Bearded Collie Club and other websites warning us of the awful conditions these dogs were living in.”

A number of the dogs were rescued by an organisation called Beardies in Need before being rehomed.

Poor breeding left them with genetic defects.

Catherine added: “We had already agreed to buy this dog prior to finding out about the appalling conditions they had been living in, so we still wanted to give her the forever home she needed.”

Catherine said that because of poor breeding practices, Robyn had developed an under-shot jaw, which has means that her adult bottom teeth are now crunching through the top of her mouth.

She added: “Most of an adult dog’s strength comes from their bottom teeth so we didn’t want them removed and were advised that there was a specialist vet in North Berwick who can treat this by reducing the size of the canine teeth.”

Due to the fact Catherine and her family took on the dog knowing it had health issues, they were unable to have the cost of the procedure covered by their insurance.

She said: “When the vet advised me of the cost — which will be roughly in the region of £1,200 — I decided to set up a gofundme page for Robyn and another dog from the litter called Dillon, who is suffering from the same problem.”

The page, which was set up last week, has already raised £1,055 and Catherine said she had been left “overwhelmed” by people’s generosity.

She added: “Initially, there were four dogs from the litter scheduled to get this surgery, so the target was £5,000.

“It is now just Robyn and Dillon getting the procedure done, which is scheduled for August.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the donations.

“If anybody has anything, absolutely anything, it will mean these puppies can go on to have a happy and healthy life.”

Any additional funds raised via the gofundme page we will be donated to Beardies in Need.