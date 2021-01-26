Dog groomer left unable to pay herself a wage after lack of lockdown support

An Angus dog groomer says she has been left wondering how to pay next month’s rent after being unable to get any government financial support.

Millie’s Pet Services on Carnoustie High Street is currently closed because of ongoing Level 4 lockdown restrictions, meaning only essential welfare appointments can be made.

However, because ‘dog grooming’ is not listed as one of the business types that can receive financial support during this current lockdown, owner Vicky Gunn has been left completely out of pocket.

She said: “On Boxing Day, when we moved into the Tier 4 lockdown, the guidance was a bit grey on dog grooming.

“Everyone was shouting the ‘stay at home’ guidance and saying we should be closed and doing welfare grooms only.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“But welfare grooms are less than 5% of our business and we are not listed as eligible for the strategic business framework fund.

“I was able to get the £10,000 business rates relief last year but we have used that up.

“We knew we would take a hard hit but we have done everything we can to sustain ourselves and I have now gone four weeks with no income.

“There is a discretionary fund coming on Friday and I might be entitled to that, but that is not a recurring fund.

“How do I pay my rent next month?

“I don’t want to be dramatic but I am not paying myself at the moment.

“I had savings put aside but most of that is gone and I have spoken to the landlord to defer our rent.

“But I don’t know how much debt I can put the business in to keep it going.

“I know other groomers are open just now because they feel forced into this situation because they are not getting any funding.”

Vicky added she does not want to put the other three members of her staff at risk, and says most dog owners will be able to cope with their dog’s grooming from the safety of their home for a few weeks.

She said: “There is no reason we should have dogs coming in day in and day out.

“That is an extra 120 journeys on the road which is not needed at the moment with everything else that is going on.

“I would rather not have the team put at risk and they were safe at home.

“I accepted this all through last year but now there is a clear gap.

“The majority of dog owners will be able to cope for another couple of weeks and can wait.

“Very few dogs will be uncomfortable and we have done a blog on how to trim round their eyes from home so there is help out there and anyone who is really struggling can go to the vet.

“It can be dealt with at home, it just takes some time and effort.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said it is currently seeking clarity on the support it is able to offer businesses in the region.

They said: “We are aware that there are some businesses that are currently unable to receive funding.

“We are seeking clarity from the Scottish Government on the guidance that we are applying.

“If this still means that businesses such as this are not eligible, we will advise them on alternative sources of financial support.”

‘Committed’ to providing assistance, says Scottish Government

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We understand that all businesses face significant difficulties during the pandemic and we are committed to providing continued assistance, within our limited resources.

“The strategic framework business fund provides monthly grants of up to £3,000 for the businesses required by law to close and up to £2,100 for those that can remain open but are required by law to modify their operations.

“Our £30 million local authority discretionary fund is also empowering local authorities to direct funding to specific groups or sectors within their areas, including supply chain businesses.

“Employment support to cover staff costs is provided via the UK Government’s furlough scheme.”