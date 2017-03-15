Dog gets two broken legs after being thrown out of moving van

A dog is being treated for two broken legs after being thrown out of a moving van on a motorway.

The female lurcher-cross was hurled from the back of a van as it was travelling northbound on the M23 between junctions nine and eight in Surrey, England.

Another motorist stopped and took the injured animal to a vet and the dog is now in the care of an animal charity.

Police have launched an appeal for information about the incident, which took place about 4pm on Thursday March 2.

PC Sam Ainsworth said: “This really is a cruel and distressing incident and I’m appealing for anyone who knows who might be responsible to do the right thing and call us with information so we can bring the offender to justice.”