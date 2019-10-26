Dog from Kirkton becomes Instagram star after amassing nearly 30,000 followers

A dog from Kirkton is keeping his paws firmly on the ground after gaining international fame.

Parker the samoyed has amassed nearly 30,000 followers on social media channel, Instagram.

The pooch – named after Spiderman’s alter ego Peter Parker – receives messages from fans around the world, including America and China.

Owners Paula Barclay and Paul Anderson have been “astounded” by Parker’s success since his first image was pasted in July last year.

Paula, 27, revealed one of his videos has chalked up more than 100,000 views.

Backdrops including the Baxter Park Pavilion and the V&A have ensured that Parker has been able to showcase his home city to fans.

His steady rise to fame attracted 20,000 followers before he reached his first birthday.

The pooch celebrated in style by donning a pair of sunglasses as he reached the milestone.

Paula said: “We’ve been astounded by just how many people have followed Parker’s page.

“We get messages from people speaking directly to him.

“We try to get back to as many as we can but the phone can be crazy at times once a picture is uploaded.”

Parker has a few advertising opportunities coming up and has been asked to model items including watches.

Paula added: “That was one of the stranger ones. It is scary just how quickly it has blown up.

“He’s only one and a half years old so we are hoping he might get more opportunities.

“He’s a VIP at an upcoming event for Trespass dog clothing line, Trespaws.

“He loves the attention and is recognised when he goes out.”

Parker featured at the Dog Lover Show in Glasgow in September as part of the Instadog Stand.

Paula said she would continue to keep Parker’s followers updated on his latest adventures.

He can be followed at ParkerTheSamoyed on Instagram.