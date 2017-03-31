A council has hit back at criticism of its efforts to tackle dog fouling by blaming lazy owners.

Only four fixed penalty notices are being given out in Angus each month with limited resources available to tackle the problem.

Figures obtained under Freedom of Information legislation revealed 95 fixed penalty notices were issued in Angus for dog fouling in 2015/16 and 64 up to January this year.

Environmental group Keptie Friends in Arbroath has accused the council of waving the white flag and said the problem was “out of control”.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council has limited resources to address dog fouling — the solution to it rests with dog owners.

“Our message is clear – ‘bag it and bin it’.

“There is no such thing as ‘soft targets’ or ‘real’ offenders. Dog fouling is dog fouling.

“It is an offence and we will issue fines to those we witness committing that offence.”