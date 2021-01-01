A surge in complaints about dog fouling in Broughty Ferry streets since Christmas has led to calls for increased action to tackle irresponsible pooch owners.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said more constituents than ever had complained to him about the issue of dog poo on streets in his ward.

Mr Duncan said: “I have had several complaints about dog fouling and various social media posts are carrying a lot of chatter about this topic.

“I am uncertain if there is an actual increase or if a combination of lockdown, holidays and furlough mean many more people are out and about walking and an increase in dog walking.

“The waterfront at Broughty Ferry was very busy on Monday yesterday – it was almost like summer – and therefore the mess created by dog fouling is obvious.”

Mr Duncan said that dog fouling was also an issue on some of the main streets in the Ferry not normally associated with dog walkers including Gray Street and King Street.

He said: “I have emailed the Head of Environment and also Animal Control about to see what action can be taken in terms of more bins, signage, penalties.”

Meantime Broughty Ferry Community Council have also become concerned at the increasing problem and are planning to raise the matter at their next meeting.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “It’s regrettable to see the increase in dog fouling when more families and local residents are out about walking taking advantage of the good weather and holidays.

“In fact this issue has been raised by one of our community councillors and is due to be discussed at our next meeting in January.

“Our public areas and streets are for everyone’s use and enjoyment and this only works if everyone respects each other.

“We would appeal to those few careless dog owners to clean up after their pets so that our environment is kept safe and useable by all.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council encourages owners to act responsibility and clear up after their dog.

“We underline the issues through social media and have highlighted the messages through the high profile Take Pride in Your City campaign.

“We ask dog owners to use nearby litter bins as well as dog waste bins or their own general waste bin.”