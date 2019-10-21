Dog could soon have new home: Dundee woman receives nearly 300 emails after appealing for new owner for beloved pet Murphy

A dog owner has drawn up a shortlist after receiving almost 300 emails offering to look after her springer spaniel.

Mary Kelly is being forced to give away six-year-old Murphy because she suffers from ill health and is now unable to look after her beloved pet on a full-time basis.

Mary, 60, from Fintry, appealed through the Tele for help in the hunt for dog lovers to come forward.

She said of the massive response: “It has been unbelievable.

“I have been inundated with emails offering to take Murphy and I am overwhelmed by it all.

“I am very grateful to those who have got in touch and would like to thank the Tele too.”

Mary has now closed the appeal and spent the weekend drawing up her preferred candidates.

Several people have also visited her home during the search for Murphy’s new owner.

Mary, who suffers from an incurable blood condition, is insisting on two assurances from the people who give Murphy a new home.

The first is that she is able to visit every few months and the second is that the new owners live in Tayside or Angus so she can drive to see him.

She added: “It is going to be heartbreaking to give Murphy away, but I know it’s for the best.

“This week I will start going through my shortlist, which in itself has been very difficult to put together.

“There is also all the legal side to it as I have to protect Murphy so no harm comes to him and he is able to return should it not work out.

“But, as I have said from the start, Murphy will not be allocated to new owners until the end of November.”

Murphy is recovering from a bout of kennel cough at the moment and Mary wants him to be in top shape for the handover. Neighbours offered to provide a dog walking service on a rota basis to help Mary keep Murphy at home.

However, she pointed out that friends and relatives already offer that service and that it’s full-time care and attention that Murphy needs.

Mary said she would like to thank everyone who has contacted her and added: “It really has been an eye-opener to see how many people care for dogs and wanted to help out.

“These are people I don’t even know, but are dog lovers.

“There are also people who I do know and I appreciate it all.”