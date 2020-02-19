Dog became ‘severely emaciated’ after being left to starve in squalor

A neglected dog lost half its body weight after being left to starve in squalid conditions by its heartless owner.

Justin Williams, 24, caused his dog Keira to become “severely emaciated” over a three-month period at his home in Charleston last year.

Animal welfare chiefs were shocked at the pooch’s condition and a sheriff will rule next month on whether Williams is to be banned from owning another animal.

The alarm was raised by neighbours who became concerned about the dog’s condition.

When officers from the SSPCA attended, they found Keira weighed only 9.5kg.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The employees of the SSPCA saw that the flat itself was in squalor. The hallway had bare floorboards and a dirty dog bowl.

“The dog was clearly emaciated. They asked the accused about the dog and he confirmed it had been losing its body condition.

“An examination found that the dog was severely emaciated and weighed 9.5kg which was half its original body weight.”

The court heard that Keira’s nails were overgrown due to a lack of exercise. There were no other abnormalities found during the examination with the SSPCA officers concluding that Keira’s issues were due to inadequate nutrition.

Keira was taken to the SSPCA’s base at Petterden and Williams, of Elders Court, was later charged.

Appearing without legal representation, Williams pleaded guilty to causing the dog unnecessary suffering between August 3 and November 13 at an address on Craigowan Road by failing to provide Keira with appropriate care and treatment, failing to provide the dog with adequate nutrition and failing to seek vet advice for conditions the dog was suffering from including emaciation, reduced muscle mess, anaemia and overgrown nails.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Williams in order for social work reports to be obtained.