Doddie Weir visits Dundee to see Oor Wullie statue created in his honour

Rugby legend and Motor Neurone Disease (MND) awareness campaigner Doddie Weir visited Dundee to see an Oor Wullie statue created in his honour.

The 48-year-old, who suffers from MND, was at the Olympia to sign the Oor Doddie statue designed by Kingspark art teacher Graham Farquhar as a tribute to the legend who made 61 appearances for Scotland.

The statue is part of the recently-launched national BIG Bucket Trail, which follows the success of the first trail in Dundee three years ago.

He popped along to visit his @OWBIGBucket sculpture to meet the artist Graham Farquhar and sponsors @Thorntons_Law.#OWBBT pic.twitter.com/KbsfLEcNjY — ARCHIE Tayside (@archietayside) June 25, 2019

All the Oor Wullies will be sold at auction, with the proceeds going to Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.

Weir, who like his statue was wearing the blue and yellow tartan he helped design as part of his MND fundraising efforts, said: “The trail is an amazing concept. It’s a great honour to be involved in something like this.

“Kids are the future.

“They’re the ones that need looked after.

“If I can do a little bit to make a big difference then it’s a very good day.”

