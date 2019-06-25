Doddie Weir visits Dundee bucket trail namesake

Scottish rugby legend and MND campaigner Doddie Weir was due to visit Dundee today to see one of the Big Bucket Trail’s Oor Wullie figurines created in his honour.

The former Scotland lock headed to the Olympia to see and sign the Oor Doddie sculpture, designed by Graham Farquhar lock as a tribute to Weir’s career and his high profile campaign calling for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Doddie said: “I was thrilled to find out about Oor Doddie and he looks fantastic.

“He does look quite a bit like me and his tartan bucket is spot on.

“I’m delighted my sculpture will be auctioned off to help sick children in hospital.

“It’s humbling that my story and my fight to find a cure for MND through the work of the My Name’s Doddie Foundation inspired Graham to create this fantastic sculpture.”

The sculpture will be at Olympia all summer as part of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, which is raising money for the Archie Foundation in Tayside as well as two of Scotland’s other children’s charities – Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Archie’s Tayside fundraising manager Sarah Johnston said: “We’d like to thank Doddie for taking the time to come and visit his own sculpture in Dundee.”