Documentary on Dundee American football team once branded the “worst in Britain” premieres

A documentary about a Dundee American football team once branded the “worst in Britain” premiered at a Glasgow film festival on Sunday.

The film follows amateur side Dundee Hurricanes, who lost every game for almost two years throughout their 2013-14 season.

Bend Don’t Break is the first feature-length film made by Alex Harron, 37, from Kirkcaldy and will be premiered on Amazon Prime at the end of next month.

The project was inspired by Friday Night Lights – a movie starring Billy Bob Thornton which was later made into a TV series – and has earned Alex two BBC Scotland documentary commissions.

Alex, who followed the team for a year, said: “After watching Friday Night Lights, I typed Dundee Hurricanes into Google and it came up with a load of results.

“I found out they hadn’t won in such a long time and approached the team about filming.

“I was a fan of American football anyway but I wasn’t aware of it being in Scotland and I didn’t know much about Dundee Hurricanes.

He added: “I found it interesting that there wasn’t a documentary made outside Canada or North America which focused on the sport.

“It’s an underdog’s story and the film shows that even if the players weren’t winning, they had a brotherhood.”

The film – which was four and a half years in the making – tells the story of six games during their winless season and features interviews with players from the team.

Speaking about how the team adjusted to being filmed all the time, Alex said: “At first they were quite polite in the way they spoke but later they started not to care.”

A private screening was held for the players at the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre in August.

The film was also screened at the Glasgow Centre for Contemporary Arts on Sunday as part of the Glasgow Fringe Film Festival.