Tribunal adjourned for Tayside doctor who allegedly falsified CV to get senior role

A tribunal set up to investigate claims a Tayside doctor falsified parts of her CV and used made-up job titles has been adjourned until later this year.

Dr Claire Evans-Williams, founder of Autism Academy UK, is alleged to have called herself a “consultant clinical psychologist” – a highly qualified senior in her field of work – when she was not entitled to do so.

She is also said to have stated on her CV she had been the lead clinical psychologist within Forfar’s mental health service between August 2016 and March 2017, and to have been a personal development co-ordinator for NHS Tayside’s psychological services division.

It is alleged by the Health and Care Professions Council, an industry-wide regulator, that these claims are inaccurate, and Dr Evans-Williams was “misleading and dishonest” in making them.

A hearing convened by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) took place earlier this month, but has been adjourned after running out of scheduled time to discuss the allegations.

It is understood the HCPTS will deliberate on what has been heard to date next month, with the hearing to resume in full later this year.