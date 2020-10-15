Doctor who tried to import illegal painkillers accused of putting ‘obstacles’ in the way of her community payback order

A doctor who tried to smuggle illegal painkillers could face a jail term after it was claimed she has caused difficulties with her unpaid work order.

Katy McAllister, 34, narrowly avoided a prison sentence in January after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to attempting to import morphine to her home address.

However, McAllister could end up behind bars after social workers accused the mum-of-two of putting “obstacles” in the way of her community payback order.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered her to perform 210 hours of unpaid work and placed her on supervision for two years.

The Tele told last month how McAllister was struck off the medical register following her conviction.

A review heard that McAllister was asked not to return to a Sense Scotland charity shop after it was alleged that she “chatted all day” and “distracted other people”.

A social work report also claimed that she did not want to work in a male-dominated environment and that it was too far to travel between her children’s nursery and her unpaid work placement.

McAllister committed her offences between May and August 2017 at her Seafield Close home, Dundee’s Royal Mail sorting office and the UK international postal hub in Coventry.

Despite attempting to import morphine, McAllister actually ended up with paracetamol and ibuprofen after being duped by a supplier in India.

In 2015, McAllister was acquitted at the High Court in Edinburgh of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of drugs at a tattoo parlour.

She was then convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in June 2017 after pleading guilty to separate charges of supplying or offering to supply diazepam and temazepam to other individuals, as well as possessing magic mushrooms and the controlled drug midazolam.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said that McAllister did not believe the report was accurate.

He said: “The report is framed to suggest that she’s been putting obstacles in the way.

“There is no difficulty from her part in completing the order.”

In reference to the comments about the charity shop placement, Mr McIlravey added: “That’s the first time she’s heard of this.

“She received a call that she wasn’t needed. She wasn’t told the reasons for her not being brought back.”

Sheriff Carmichael continued the review until later this month for a supplementary social work report.