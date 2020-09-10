Dundee doctor who attempted to import drugs is struck off

A doctor who was cleared of killing one of her friends has been struck off after admitting trying to import controlled drugs into the UK.

Katy McAllister had her name erased from the medical register after a disciplinary panel heard she had racked up a number of criminal convictions.

She pleaded guilty last September to importing or attempting to import oxycodone and morphine, both powerful Class A drugs.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 34-year-old had been duped by her online supplier in India, who sent her over-the-counter tablets such as hay fever pills, paracetamol and ibuprofen instead of powerful drugs.

McAllister, of Dundee, also admitted importing the tranquilliser diazepam and temazepam, both Class C drugs, and was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to jail in January.

In 2017 the mother-of-two admitted supplying a fellow doctor with diazepam pills while employed at NHS Tayside and distributing tablets such as temazepam and having magic mushrooms in her possession.

She was found not guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh the same year of causing the death of her friend, Louise McGowan, in May 2015, by giving her powerful painkillers.

At a hearing of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, McAllister was struck off after it found her fitness to practice was impaired.

She had been suspended from practising for more than two and a half years before the ruling.