‘Doctor had entire pinky in my arm trying to remove snapped contraceptive implant’ claims Dundee woman

A Dundee woman has lodged a complaint against NHS Tayside after claiming that a botched procedure left her “unable to do the simplest of things” with her arm.

Megan O’Shea, 24, from Whitfield, has launched the action alleging staff bungled the removal of a contraceptive implant, resulting in damage to her left arm.

The sales adviser told the Tele that when she attended the sexual health clinic, a nurse tried to remove the device, but it snapped in her arm.

She said staff at Ninewells Hospital then battled for nearly three hours to get the implant out — and that she was “mortified” at the resulting damage to her arm.

She said: “The nurse made a small incision close to my implant and began trying to push it out. While doing this, she moved it further up my arm.

“She was worried by this, saying it’s never happened to her before, so she had to get a senior doctor to help. The doctor came in and started trying to get it out.

“After 40 minutes and a lot of deep cutting into my arm, she managed to get the implant out. She then left the room for the other nurse to finish the stitching up.

“I wasn’t convinced the whole rod came out and I was right — the implant had snapped during all the tugging and pulling.

“The doctor suggested I come back another day, as she had another patient waiting. I quickly refused and said I wasn’t willing to leave with this in my arm.

“By this point, the rest of the implant had moved up quite a bit from the original hole — so they made another hole.

“Along with about four different tools being used, she also had her entire pinky in my arm trying to find the rest of the implant. Eventually, she managed to find it and remove it.”

Megan added: “I’ve been in a lot of pain and have been to my own doctors at Wallacetown Health Centre twice.

“I lost a lot of blood and my skin was torn up. I’m unable to use my left arm to do even the simplest of things. I have also been prescribed pain relief.

“I won’t be able to do my normal daily tasks of moving furniture.

“Never once was I told that this sort of thing can happen. I’ll never have this put in my arm again.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual patients. We have received a complaint, which will be investigated.”