Doctor charged with 118 ‘sexual offences’

He is due to appear in court on August 31

By Press Association,

A doctor from east London has been charged with 118 sexual offences.

Manish Shah, of Brunel Close in Romford, is accused of 65 counts of assault by penetration and 52 allegations of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 47-year-old is also charged with one count of sexual assault on a child under 13.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 31.

