Doctor admits importing drugs from supplier in India to her Dundee home

A doctor who tried to import morphine to her home ended up with paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Dr Katy McAllister attempted to import the drug as well as successfully importing other drugs to her home on Seafield Close on various occasions in 2017.

The 33-year-old, a qualified medical doctor, pleaded guilty to four charges of being concerned in importing drugs.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard today that McAllister had imported some of the drugs from India.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said that some packages addressed to McAllister were intercepted by border force officials in Coventry and Royal Mail staff in Dundee.

She said: “The accused’s property was searched and the accused was detained.

“A number of mobile phones were recovered and found a number of messages where the accused attempted to arrange delivery of medication from a supplier in India.

“Four hundred-and-twenty eight tablets containing paracetamol and ibuprofen were recovered in packages referred to as morphine.”

In 2015, McAllister was acquitted at the High Court in Edinburgh of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of drugs at a tattoo parlour.

She was then convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in June 2017 after pleading guilty to separate charges of supplying or offering to supply diazepam and temazepam to other individuals, as well as possessing magic mushrooms and the controlled drug midazolam.

McAllister pleaded guilty to attempting to import Class A drug morphine at Seafield Close, the street where she lives, and the international postal hub in Coventry between July 19 2017 and August 31 2017.

Between the same dates, McAllister imported oxycodone, another Class A drug.

She additionally admitted importing Class C drugs diazepam and temazepam between May and August 2017 at her home and at the Royal Mail sorting office in Dundee.

Solicitor George Donnelly said he would reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred until next month by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.