‘Do you want your personal documents lying in a car park 40 miles away?’: Perthshire flytipping prompts plea to residents

Householders are being urged to take care over who they pay to dispose of rubbish, after waste from an address in Monifieth was found dumped in Perthshire.

The plea follows reports of rubbish being dumped in Davie Park in Rattray, Alyth Den and Dronley Woods.

It comes just months after a spate of fly-tipping and vandalism was discovered at Davie Park.

Councillor Caroline Shiers, who represents Blairgowrie and the Glens on Perth and Kinross Council, said people had to be sure they know exactly where their rubbish is going before they hand over cash to people to take it away.

She came across the dumped waste in Davie Park and found personal documents among the mess which led back to an individual in Monifieth.

She said: “The rubbish was dumped at the weekend down at the football ground.

“It is clearly stuff that has come out of someone’s garage, there are black bags full of household rubbish, children’s toys and children’s shoes.

“It looks like someone has had a big clear out.

“But there were also personal documents amongst it like receipts and banking information. I have taken them to give to council officers so they can track down where this has come from.”

She said officers were also looking into rubbish left at nearby Alyth Den and Dronley Woods in the past few days.

Alyth Den and Davie Park are council properties but Dronley Woods is private land and the landowner there will be responsible for getting rid of it.

Ms Shiers said: “It is not good for the council tax payer to pay for it either, but I have sympathy for farmers and landowners who have rubbish dumped on their own land.

“I suspect someone has seen an advert from someone offering to take away their rubbish and has maybe done this in good faith.

“But if it sounds like too good of an offer, there is a good chance it will not be disposed of properly.”

She urged people to bear in mind their own security threats, as well as the impact on the environment.

“Do you really want your personal documents lying in a car park 40 miles away?,” she said.

“If it is your waste, it is your responsibility.

“After I found the personal documents at Davie Park, that person could be getting a phone call from a council officer, and could potentially get a fixed penalty notice.

“There will have been a recycling centre closer to the property in Monifieth than Davie Park in Rattray.”

All the recycling centres in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross are open.

Perth and Kinross Council was approached for a comment.