Do you know your Highway Code? A new study has suggested that 80% of drivers may not be familiar with the rules

Are Dundee’s drivers familiar with the Highway Code? Would you pass the test?

The Tele took to the streets to find out after a new study revealed motorists and pedestrians across the country are less than familiar with the rules of the road.

A study by Uswitch showed that over 80% of drivers are unaware of when to stop at a Zebra crossing.

The report, which comes as the Highway Code is set for an update, also revealed that a quarter of the country’s drivers believe pedestrians are not allowed to use Toucan crossings.

And, of the 1,297 British drivers quizzed, only 39% knew what a Pegasus crossing was.

Here in Dundee we found motorists also seemed to struggle with the quiz.

Paul Shaw, a 62-year-old who has been driving for the last 45 years, said: “Pegasus crossing? I’ve never heard of it.

“Then again, I read the Highway Code quite a few years ago.”

However, the experienced driver was still able to correctly answer questions about when to stop at a pedestrian crossing, saying: “Yeah, if someone was crossing and the lights were against me.”

Others had more trouble with their driving knowledge, such as Laura May, a 25-year-old learner.

She said: “I’ve never heard of a Pegasus crossing either, it’s confusing.

“I feel like there’s so many questions in the theory test about bikes because it’s based around London where they do a lot of cycling and that, which doesn’t really happen in Dundee.

“My sister actually just passed her theory test though, I think it was on her first go as well.”

Her friend, 23-year-old Jodi Hall, added: “I’m not really all that confident when it comes to driving either, especially if I was to be in a stressful or tricky situation.

“I wouldn’t have known a lot of those questions.”

Other learners, such as 21-year-old student Willow Williams, struggled with the questions too.

He said: “A Toucan crossing? I’m not sure, no.

“A Pegasus crossing? Nah.

“It makes sense because a Pegasus is a flying horse. I’ll remember that now.

“I think that if someone has passed their theory test I would expect them to know those things. I haven’t passed my test yet.”

However, more experienced drivers such as Robbie McDickens, 28, who has been driving since he was 17.

Despite saying he only drives “once every three or four weeks”, Robbie aced every question handed to him.

He said: “A Toucan crossing is a combination of a cyclist crossing and a pedestrian crossing, two can cross.

“I’m not a cyclist myself but if I remember correctly I think they can pedal across if it’s safe.

“A Pegasus crossing is an equestrian crossing. I believe a bit of trivia for that one is that all of the stripy crossings are named after flying creatures and they couldn’t think of anything that would make sense so they went with a Pegasus.

“My driving instructor would be very pleased.”

In the Uswitch survey, 81% of respondents believed that they were legally obligated to stop when a pedestrian is approaching the crossing, however, this is not the case.

Pegasus crossings, which can be used by both pedestrians and riders mounted on horseback, were also a weakness for drivers.

Almost 40% of those surveyed admitted that they didn’t know what the crossing was, with a third unable to say what it is used for.