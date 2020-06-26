‘Do you know where your kids are?’ ask locals, as vandals target park again

Community leaders have expressed dismay and disgust after vandals struck at a Dundee beauty spot for a third time.

Damage was caused at Clatto Country Park earlier this week, prompting local community leaders to hit out at the “mindless vandalism” and call on parents to make sure they know what their kids are up to.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto said: “Sadly there has been more vandalism at the reservoir.

“There are now three separate areas where stones have been removed from the reservoir walls and thrown into the water.”

Dorothy told the Tele the damage was “very disheartening” to see, considering the work the group had carried out to improve the area.

She added: “Our worry is that removing the stones will weaken the structure and just make it easier for further damage to be done.

“Dundee City Council staff have already visited and are considering how best to effect a temporary repair, including retrieving the loosened quarry stones from the reservoir and storing them for eventual replacement. We’re grateful for their prompt attention.

“However, this structure is preserved and any repairs will have to be done in keeping with the existing fabric.

“We appreciate that any restoration work may not be easy considering the current constraints caused by the pandemic – but hope the council will be able to attend to this work as quickly as possible.”

Dorothy said: “Clatto is a wonderful resource for our city and has become an increasingly popular visitor attraction during the lockdown. It’s such a shame to see it vandalised in this way.”

Local councillor Kevin Keenan branded the latest incident an act of “mindless vandalism” that the community could do without.

The leader of the Labour group on the local authority said: “At a time when it is well known that Dundee City Council and the public purse is already stretched, we don’t need this extra level of expense.”

Mr Keenan added: “With vandalism like this happening I would ask parents to make sure they know where their kids are.

“I know that the local community sergeant is aware of the vandalism. I will be speaking to the police and making sure that, if they catch the culprits, they are suitably dealt with.”

He said that the council were also aware of the damage and had already begun to discuss an action plan to carry out repairs.