‘Do they expect me to just lie down and die?’ – Dundee OAP made to wait 43 weeks for medical appointment

An OAP has slammed health chiefs after being told that he would have to wait 43 weeks for an endoscopy.

George Giblin, from Lochee, has been suffering from severe pain for two years, and has so far been unable to get the problem resolved.

He claims that he was told by NHS Tayside that he will have to wait more than nine months for an endoscopy, which would help identify the cause of the significant amount of pain he feels every day.

The 73-year-old has already been forced to wait almost a year just to get an appointment with a consultant.

He said: “I’m starting to suffer from depression and anxiety due to all of this.

“I’ve already got quite a number of illnesses already and I’m in pain 24/7.

“No one should have to go through all of this just to get an endoscopy.”

George originally contacted the NHS back in 2018, to book an appointment with a consultant in order to diagnose the cause of some pain and discomfort he was feeling.

The pensioner, who already suffers from diabetes, was made to wait 11 months for the appointment, and was then told he would need to go to Ninewells for an endoscopy.

The NHS has said that he will receive the medical procedure, which involves inserting a tube into the body to gather more information on an organ, in June or July.

George has also expressed concerns that other people may be forced to wait as long as he has, saying: “It’s not just me.

“I’m concerned that other people will be forced to go through what I have.

“I know that the NHS is in trouble, but how much trouble are they in?

“How much money do they need?”

A spokesman for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“Endoscopy waiting times are longer than we would want and we understand that this is distressing for patients and their families.

“The public should be assured that the most clinically urgent patients are prioritised and NHS Tayside is working to improve waiting times and increase capacity within the service.

“As with other boards in Scotland, we are facing recruitment challenges, however, we are continuing to actively recruit to fill vacancies within the service.”