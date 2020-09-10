‘DNA shock’ led to man, 38, drink-driving in Dundee

A father claimed he was drink-driving because he had carried out a DNA test and discovered one of his children was not his.

The 38-year-old said he had become upset after finding out he was not the biological father of one of the two children he had raised.

Police spotted him driving and pulled up to speak to him about another matter when he got out of the car and was seen to be staggering.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the man was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol when the officers approached him.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “The police saw the accused driving. They turned and followed his car.

“He was outside his front door and speaking to another person. He was unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol.

“They asked if he had drunk anything before driving and he said he had wine and a pint of lager earlier in the day.”

The man, from Dundee, admitted driving while he was over the limit in the city in July 2018.

Solicitor Mike Short, defending, said: “He had been in a steady relationship.

“A DNA test was done on his youngest child and showed he was not the father of the child.

“He struggled to come to terms with it. He had brought the child up. He doesn’t really drink but drinks on occasion and drank too much.

“He has come to terms with the situation with his children and is now in a better situation with his ex-partner as to seeing the children.”

The court was told the man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – had previous convictions and had been banned again for a similar offence a week ago.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown disqualified him from driving for 21 months and fined him £675.