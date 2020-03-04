DNA of murder accused Keith Rizzo found underneath fingernails of alleged victim

The DNA of murder accused Keith Rizzo was found underneath the fingernails of his alleged victim Neomi Smith, a trial heard yesterday.

Giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow, forensic scientist Sarah Clement said the odds the DNA did not belong to Rizzo were greater than a billion to one.

She said Rizzo and Ms Smith’s DNA was also found on two blood-stained knives lying near the dead woman.

Ms Smith, 23, was found with multiple stab wounds to her neck and head in the kitchen of her flat in Brechin in the early hours of June 9 last year.

Rizzo, 23, denies stabbing and choking his then-girlfriend to death.

The jury were shown images of the knives, one with an 8cm blade and the other 21cm, and told two identifiable DNA samples were found on each.

The trial previously heard evidence from the accused’s mother Frances Rizzo, who said he told her he watched two men stab Ms Smith to death before they forced him to wipe his hands in her blood and hold the knife they had used in the attack.

The eighth day of the trial also heard there was no CCTV footage to support an alleged conversation between Ms Smith and her friend Kayleigh Cameron.

Ms Cameron previously said her friend told her she would lock her door and keep the key in the lock to ensure Rizzo could not enter.

She said the conversation took place outside Ms Smith’s Swan Street property, before she returned to Hudsons Bar. Witnesses have said Rizzo and Ms Smith had been drinking in the pub before leaving separately after an argument.

Donald Findlay QC, defending, put it to the police’s co-ordinator Ian Borthwick that the lack of footage of Ms Cameron outside the flat, or walking to or from the property, showed either the witness was a “fantasist” or there was “something seriously wrong” with the CCTV.

Mr Borthwick, who put together a compilation of all relevant footage on the night, agreed.

Rizzo is accused of attacking Ms Smith by compressing her neck to restrict her breathing. He is then said to have repeatedly struck the care worker, who was originally from Aberdeen, on the head and body with knives.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Smith to her injury and danger of life between May 5 and June 8 2019. Rizzo is also alleged to have assaulted three former partners and threatened another at some point between December 2014 and May 2019. He denies all the charges.

The trial continues.