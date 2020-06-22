DJCAD dean contributes drawing to auction aimed at helping refugees affected by Covid-19

The dean of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design has contributed a charcoal drawing to an online exhibition in support of refugees affected by coronavirus.

Professor Anita Taylor is among the internationally renowned artists taking part in the Choose Art | Give Light to Refugees exhibition, which will culminate in a silent auction on June 28.

All money raised in the auction, which will showcase a wide range of work from artists around the globe, will go towards the Help Refugees charity.

Professor Taylor’s charcoal drawing, entitled Pause, has so far attracted a highest bid of £600.

“The work that I have given to the auction is a modest, intimate drawing that is about stopping to reflect,” she said.

“It draws on reflection in order to explore what it looks like and feels like to be part of this world, and how we engage with it and with others.

“It is a drawing that’s literally about pausing to take breath and for that reason I think it’s the right piece to give to this cause.

“The auction is in aid of a hidden group of people who are devastatingly affected by the pandemic. It’s about helping refugees to gain access medical and sanitary supplies, products and support, and to make their lives better.

“There are some wonderful pieces of work in this auction so, if you can do so, please consider buying one.”

Help Refugees advocates for long-term impact against injustice and provides critical support to vulnerable communities, particularly those affected by the current global pandemic.

“The threat of Covid-19 breaking out in the overcrowded, unsanitary refugee camps where we work, is huge and terrifying,” said Philli Boyle, Director of Help Refugees.

““With our partners on the frontlines, we are doing everything we can to prevent outbreaks whilst also preparing for the worst.

“We could not be more grateful to Choose Art | Give Light to Refugees and to all the artists and buyers who contribute to this very vital cause. This generosity will go a long way to helping us meet the needs on the ground at this challenging time.”

All items available to buy can be found at https://app.galabid.com/chooseart/items.