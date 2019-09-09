Monday, September 9th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

DJ welcomes new students to Dundee with live set in City Square

by Frances Rougvie
September 9, 2019, 1:50 pm Updated: September 9, 2019, 1:56 pm

A well-known DJ has welcomed Dundee’s newest students to the city.

The Brighton-based DJ – known to his fans as SUAT – was on the turntables in City Square.

© DC Thomson
Suat welcomes students to Dundee.

He famously made headlines earlier this year after live-streaming his ‘Brexit DJ set’ outside the Houses of Parliament during the vote on former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Dundee city centre w/ DUSA The Union

Posted by SUAT on Monday, 9 September 2019

The DJ, whose real name is Zachary Sabri, also made a name for himself by staging public performances around a Surrey town in an attempt to remove the stereotypes surrounding house and techno music.

Breaking