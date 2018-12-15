Dundee DJ dad to spin tracks into cash for charity following son’s leukaemia diagnosis

The DJ father of a Broughty Ferry youngster who starred on BBC’s Children In Need hopes to spin reggae tracks into cash for charity.

Ally Jefferson’s 13-year-old son Benny was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia last spring but is now in remission and halfway through treatment.

With the help of a friend, he hopes to start hosting charity DJ sets playing alternative music such as vintage ska, funk, dub, and reggae to raise money for Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukemia (TCCL).

Benny’s story was shared with the nation in November last year when camera crews followed him as he took the helm of the boat Missel Thrush on the River Tay, organised by Taymara as part of its Time for Life! project.

The first DJ gig, a collaboration between Ally and Law Brewing Company, run by Danny Cullen, will be held at Dundee’s Wine Press on Hogmanay.