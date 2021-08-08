Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
DJ Bracken Piggot faces prison for dealing drugs from Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie

By Ciaran Shanks
August 8, 2021, 11:00 am
Bracken Piggot (inset) and the Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie
A DJ and events promoter is facing prison after he was caught dealing thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from the hotel he helped run.

Bracken Piggot, who has previous convictions for drug possession, was snared after police raided the Dalhousie Hotel on High Street, Carnoustie, last year.

The 28-year-old had been on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court for almost a year in connection with the case but is now locked up ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “Being concerned in the supply of cannabis is a very serious offence and you’ve got quite a number of previous convictions for being in possession of cannabis and other drugs.

“It’s highly likely that custody will be imposed and bail is therefor refused.”

Police tipped off

The court was told how Piggot resided at the hotel and served as bar manager and DJ.

He was also listed as being a director for the hotel which is currently on the market with an asking price of £250,000.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told how police were granted a search warrant after receiving intelligence that drugs were being dealt from the premises.

“Officers recovered a bin containing bags of herbal substance in the living room,” he said.

“Bags of herbal substance were also recovered from a silver BMW. More herbal substance was found in the living room along with a bag of white rocks which were later revealed to be cocaine.”

Officers also found a Samsung mobile phone featuring messages and internet searches relating to the supply of cannabis.

Tick lists, drug paraphernalia and almost £16,000 in cash was also discovered.

‘The drugs belong to me’

It was determined that the cannabis found had a maximum potential street value of £4,300.

In response to being cautioned and charged, Piggot said: “The drugs belong to me.”

Piggot pled guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug, and possessing the Class A drug cocaine on March 11 last year.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said Piggot, who also runs dance music events company Distorted Euphoria, understood a prison sentence was likely.

Sentence was deferred on Piggot until September for social work reports to be prepared.

He was remanded in custody meantime.