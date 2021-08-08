DJ Bracken Piggot faces prison for dealing drugs from Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie

A DJ and events promoter is facing prison after he was caught dealing thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from the hotel he helped run.

Bracken Piggot, who has previous convictions for drug possession, was snared after police raided the Dalhousie Hotel on High Street, Carnoustie, last year.

The 28-year-old had been on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court for almost a year in connection with the case but is now locked up ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “Being concerned in the supply of cannabis is a very serious offence and you’ve got quite a number of previous convictions for being in possession of cannabis and other drugs.

“It’s highly likely that custody will be imposed and bail is therefor refused.”

Police tipped off

The court was told how Piggot resided at the hotel and served as bar manager and DJ.

He was also listed as being a director for the hotel which is currently on the market with an asking price of £250,000.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told how police were granted a search warrant after receiving intelligence that drugs were being dealt from the premises.

“Officers recovered a bin containing bags of herbal substance in the living room,” he said.

“Bags of herbal substance were also recovered from a silver BMW. More herbal substance was found in the living room along with a bag of white rocks which were later revealed to be cocaine.”

Officers also found a Samsung mobile phone featuring messages and internet searches relating to the supply of cannabis.

Tick lists, drug paraphernalia and almost £16,000 in cash was also discovered.

‘The drugs belong to me’

It was determined that the cannabis found had a maximum potential street value of £4,300.

In response to being cautioned and charged, Piggot said: “The drugs belong to me.”

Piggot pled guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug, and possessing the Class A drug cocaine on March 11 last year.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said Piggot, who also runs dance music events company Distorted Euphoria, understood a prison sentence was likely.

Sentence was deferred on Piggot until September for social work reports to be prepared.

He was remanded in custody meantime.