Police rushed to an Angus street after concerns from the public a man was seen ‘wielding’ a sledge hammer.
Officers were called to the incident in Forfar yesterday but soon realised it was a case of DIY SOS.
Upon their arrival, it was discovered to be a false alarm with a man attempting to knock down a wall.
The force saw the funny side, tweeting:
Call received about male swinging a sledge hammer in Street. Thankfully was false alarm as knocking down garden wall.
— PC Scott Anderson (@ForfarCentrePC) January 30, 2017
Forfar Officers have just responded to 999 call reporting a male wielding large hammer. Male found to be demolishing wall. #akward #diysos
— AngusPolice (@AngusPolice) January 30, 2017