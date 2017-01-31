Police rushed to an Angus street after concerns from the public a man was seen ‘wielding’ a sledge hammer.

Officers were called to the incident in Forfar yesterday but soon realised it was a case of DIY SOS.

Upon their arrival, it was discovered to be a false alarm with a man attempting to knock down a wall.

The force saw the funny side, tweeting:

Call received about male swinging a sledge hammer in Street. Thankfully was false alarm as knocking down garden wall. — PC Scott Anderson (@ForfarCentrePC) January 30, 2017