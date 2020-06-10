Coronavirus lockdown won’t stop determined Kiltwalkers, with virtual event planned

Organisers of the annual Dundee Kiltwalk have announced it will be going online after this year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The “virtual Kiltwalk” will take place from Friday July 3 until Sunday July 5 and those taking part have been set the challenge to simply don a bit of tartan and complete their Kiltwalk challenge during their walk or daily exercise.

The normal walk lengths are approximately six miles, 11 or 25 miles, but participants are being told not to feel stuck to those distances and tailor the walk length to suit themselves and their local area.

It was also annoucned the Hunter Foundation – set up by businessman Tom Hunter – will add 50% to each walker’s fund-raising total amount.