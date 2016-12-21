How does your neighbourhood fare in key areas like employment, health and education?

In a special eight-part series the Tele has been examining the issues that affect all eight council wards in Dundee using new statistics issued by the Dundee Partnership.

Here, we conclude by looking at the areas covered by the West End ward.

The West End has always been thought of as Dundee’s student capital, so it may not be a surprise to discover that almost half the ward is in further education.

The council ward, stretching from Ninewells down as far as the Nethergate, has below-average numbers of both children and older people — and just under 45% of the population is listed as students.

Home to the University of Dundee and a stone’s throw from Abertay University, it’s not surprising that there are a high number of private tenancies, which include student lets, and higher than average numbers of people holding degree-equivalent qualifications.

The ward also has a diverse population, with almost a fifth of residents coming from other countries.

The West End is a prosperous area, with below-average rates of income and employment deprivation.

Unemployment is also low because as many people are studying — but only a third of students are in work, part-time or otherwise.

However, moving away from the city centre, it becomes clear that there are problems elsewhere in the ward.

Both the Pentland/Ancrum and Logie/Blackness neighbourhoods have higher levels of employment and income deprivation than other areas.

And while in the ward as a whole only 16% live in an area with higher risks of crime, more than a third of Ninewells residents do.

Despite these issues, residents and councillors alike said that the ward has a great community spirit and remains a good place to live.

Taxi driver Neil Cook, 51, said: “This is a good area.

“I’ve been here since I was about 12 and it has changed a lot — shops don’t seem to be lasting on the Perth Road.

“There are some problems elsewhere in the ward with poverty and housing.

“People definitely need more housing and better conditions.

“Some of the homes have been there since I was a bairn and they’ve never changed.”

Lifelong West End resident Anne McDonald said: “The Perth Road has gone a bit downhill.

“The area used to be packed, but now people go into the town for their shopping.

“Some places could do with a bit of uplifting. There’s sheltered housing where I am and there doesn’t seem to be any bother.

“The students around here have a positive effect.

“They come into the charity shop for cups and saucers and bedding and curtains.

“As a whole, the area could do better. But there’s still a community, and I would like to see more people come back into it.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I would say the West End is a very nice part of the city and a great place to live. That’s not to say that there are not issues and problems from time to time in parts of the area, just like anywhere else.

“But we have a good local police presence and it’s an area of great community spirit.

“I’ve been delighted to see a new group of volunteers establishing the new Harris Education and Recreation Association.

“That and the very positive West End Christmas Fortnight have engendered that spirit.”