Disused Montrose Royal Infirmary put up for sale

A Tayside hospital which closed last year is now up for sale – with the future of the site still to be decided.

Montrose Royal Infirmary was deemed surplus to requirements by NHS Tayside in 2018 following years of speculation, with services shuttled to Stracathro.

The final patients left in April last year and nothing has been said by the health service about the Victorian-era complex since.

However, estate agents Graham and Sibbald have now prepared the A-listed building for sale, under instruction from the health board.

Price is only available on request for the 1.33 acre site, which is being promoted as suitable for “residential and commercial” uses pending planning permission.

A brochure published by G+S read: “The property is located within the Montrose settlement boundary and may suit redevelopment for a variety of uses, subject to the necessary consents.

“Interested parties are encouraged to make their own inquires with Angus Council in respect of any planning matters.”

The MRI’s closure came following a sustained local campaign to save it.

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff is among those who was sad to see the building go – but is pleased to see signs of progress.

He said: “It’s good to see NHS Tayside is finally marketing the site. We all know how cash-strapped it is.

“I think there is a sense of sadness that the hospital has closed but we have to remember that it was handling a very small number of patients in the recent past.”

Scottish Conservative Angus MP Kirstene Hair, who opposed the MRI’s closure, believes the building has “a lot of life left in it”, albeit not as a modern hospital.

She added: “I have heard concerns from constituents as to how NHS Tayside’s estate is now shifting away from the local model we have known for decades.

“Stracathro must now be seen as a vital part of its service delivery and we simply cannot lose any further provisions within Angus.”