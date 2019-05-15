Distraught Dundee mum hunts for missing 12-year-old daughter – have you seen her?

A distraught Dundee mum has put out a desperate plea for anyone who has seen her missing 12-year-old daughter.

Thia Marshall has been missing since 8pm last night and her mum Lisa-Angela Marshall said today she has no idea where her daughter is.

Thia lives in Ardler and is a pupil at Ardler Primary School but when her mum last spoke to her she was in Whitfield.

Lisa said: “I spoke to Thia earlier in the evening and she told me she was with an older friend.

“I was concerned because she was sounding very secretive and wouldn’t tell me where she was going.

“I looked at her Snapchat location, which I insist she always has on and saw where she was in Whitfield.

“I got in the car and drove all the way round Kirkton to Whitfield and actually found her and spoke to her there at 8pm.

“She was with a friend. I asked her to get in the car and come with me but she said she was ok and would get the bus home.”

Lisa said she told Thia she had to be home by 9pm but that came and went and there was no sign of her.

Lisa added: “I was up searching for her all night. I have no idea where she is now.

“The battery on her phone must have died and it is going straight to voice mail. I am desperately worried and would just ask anyone who has any idea where she is to get in touch.

“Thia has never done anything like this before, it is completely out of character.”

When last seen, Thia had on a white and blue striped shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that Thia had been reported missing.

He said: “We are currently out looking for her. We would appeal to anyone who has any knowledge of her whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 4711 of 14/09.”