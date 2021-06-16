Distinctive bicycle may hold key to missing Monifieth man’s whereabouts as police search continues

Police searching for a missing Monifieth man say a distinctive bicycle he may be travelling on could hold the key to tracing him.

Christopher Chapman was last seen at his home at around noon on Tuesday and concern is growing for his welfare.

Concern growing

Police have made a further public appeal to help trace the 63-year-old who has now been missing for over 24 hours.

A keen runner and cyclist, he may be using his cream coloured Carrera pedal cycle with black wheels.

Christopher is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, has grey hair which is receding and a grey moustache.

He was last seen wearing grey or green knee-length shorts and a grey or blue t-shirt.

It’s thought the distinctive bicycle could be key in establishing his whereabouts, and that he may have used the bike to travel outwith the local area.

Christopher may also be in possession of a royal blue lightweight waterproof jacket and a grey duffel bag.

Distinctive bicycle

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Further to our appeal regarding missing person, Christopher Chapman, from Monifieth, it is possible that he is using his distinctive Carrera bicycle which is cream with black wheels and may have travelled outwith the Tayside area.”

Anyone who may have seen Christopher or has any information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1566 of Tuesday, June 15 2021.