Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery at The Premier Store, Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

At about 9.45pm on Monday 13 February, a suspect walked from Edzell Street, crossed Nursery Road and walked across the car park before entering the store and committing the crime.

On leaving the store, the man ran to the rear of the shops and then ran in the direction of Strathmore Street, where they were last seen.

He is described as being five feet four inches tall and was wearing grey jeans, black training shoes and an adidas jacket.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lamont said: “The person responsible is known to have been wearing a distinctive adidas jacket and is known to have arrived and left on foot.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in the area that night who may have seen any person fitting this description to contact the police.

“We are also keen to speak with a potential witness who was near to the ATM at the shopping centre around the time of the incident.

“This witness had a bicycle and was seen to place the bicycle in the boot of a small white coloured car that arrived shortly before the crime occurred. The witness then got in the car and left the area.

“We would like to speak to the person with the bicycle as well as the driver of the white car as they may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information regarding this crime should contact Tayside Division on 101 or speak to any Police Officer quoting reference number 3906/17.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.