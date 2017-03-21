Drivers could be hit with disruption as a busy Waterfront road gets set for a lane closure lasting several months.

Council chiefs have revealed the westbound inside lane of Riverside Esplanade, heading towards Perth, will be closed until the New Year barring a brief spell in the summer while cladding and landscaping work take place at the V&A museum.

Drivers using the westbound off ramp at the Tay Road Bridge will also find the inside lane closed.

The closure comes into force between April 4 and August 4 and then again from September 25 to the end of the year.

Signs warning of the lane closure will be displayed at the south end of the Tay Road Bridge.

The scaffolding was recently removed from the outside of the museum, due to open next summer.

Precast panels are currently being attached to the £80 million building and its cofferdam will be removed in the summer.

This is to give the building a multi-layered appearance which architect Kengo Kuma said is inspired by the cliffs on the coastline north of Dundee.

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, who represents the city centre, said the work would affect commuters but insisted it’s “absolutely necessary” and asked drivers to be patient.

She said: “Unfortunately it has to be that way and I know it will cause some inconvenience but hopefully people will bear with the council on this.

“I’d advise people to just be mindful of their travel times while the work is carried out.

“The work is absolutely necessary and there’s no other way for it to be done.

“The positive thing at least is that drivers are getting plenty of fair warning ahead of the closure.

“I know it’s going to be a bit of an upheaval for people. Let’s hope it goes smoothly and I’m sure it will be worth it in the end.

“The finished product is much awaited to say the least and I’m sure it will be an icon for Dundee once completed.”