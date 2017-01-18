Buses were diverted after a loose masonry fell on a busy Dundee road.

Police and fire crews were called after concerns about the safety of a property in Dens Road at about 11.30am today.

Diversions were put in place to traffic from Main Street to North Isla Street while an assessment was carried out.

Xplore Dundee reported on Twitter that its 1a and 137 services had to make emergency diversions as crews carried out inspections.

No injuries were reported by emergency services.

Officers from Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service eventually handed over control of the scene to Dundee City Council’s Building Standards team.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Loose masonry was reported in Dens Road on Wednesday, January 18.

“Crews were requested by police to assist before passing control to building standards.”

The road has now reopened.